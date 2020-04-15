You had us at lemon. And we are, ahem, delighted by this recipe from longtime columnist Corinne Cook.
And, while it is not at all difficult to make, it does take a little time to prepare each layer and to allow for cooling.
But, hey, who's in a hurry these days?
Lemon Layered Delight
Makes 9-by-13-inch dessert (12-14 servings). Recipe is from Corinne Cook.
BOTTOM LAYER
1 cup flour
½ cup butter (1 stick); cut into small pats
½ cup chopped pecans
Cream Cheese Layer:
1 pint heavy whipping cream (whipped with 1/2 cup powdered sugar and refrigerated)
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup sweetened whipped cream
PUDDING LAYER
2 (2.9-ounce) packages Lemon Jell-O brand Cook & Serve Pudding and Pie Filling, made with ingredients below
1 cup sugar
4 egg yolks, beaten
4½ cups water, divided
Grated peel from 1 fresh lemon and juice from the lemon
1 tablespoon butter
TOPPING
Whipped cream
Chopped pecans, optional
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Set aside a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
2. Shortbread Layer: In medium mixing bowl, using two knives or a pastry cutter combine flour and butter until it resembles coarse meal.
3. Add chopped pecans and stir to combine.
4. Press flour mixture into 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Don't pack too tightly.
5. Bake for 15 minutes, then cool completely.
6. Whipping Cream and Cream Cheese: With electric mixer, beat whipping cream and gradually add powdered sugar. When stiff peaks form, spoon into small bowl.
7. In same mixing bowl, whip cream cheese until it's smooth. Fold in 1 cup of the whipped cream. Refrigerate the remaining whipped cream for topping.
8. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the cooled shortbread layer and refrigerate while making the lemon pudding.
9. Lemon Layer: In medium saucepan, empty two boxes of dry lemon pudding mix. Add sugar, 4 egg yolks and ½ cup water. Stir to make a smooth paste. Then stir in the remaining 4 cups water.
10. Bring to a boil on medium heat, stirring constantly. After mixture comes to a boil and thickens, remove from heat and add the zest from a lemon and the juice from 1 lemon, plus the tablespoon of butter. Stir. The pudding will thicken as it cools. Put a piece of plastic wrap directly on top of the pudding to prevent a tough skin from forming. Cool then gently spread over the cream cheese layer.
11. Topping: Spread remaining whipped cream over the top of the lemon layer. Garnish with chopped pecans if desired. Refrigerate until ready to serve.