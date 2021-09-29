Looking for a little side dish inspiration? From our files comes this one for Italian Potatoes.
Marinated in oil and vinegar (no mayo here), these potatoes get their flavor from lots of herbs and spices.
The recipe, adapted from "River Road Recipes" by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, serves 16, but we cut it in half.
Instead of using large, red potatoes as called for in the recipe, we substituted small, new potatoes.
You don't have to use all of the vinaigrette; leftovers can go on a green salad.
Italian Potatoes
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is adapted from "River Road Recipes" by The Junior League of Baton Rouge.
20-24 small new potatoes
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
¼ cup chopped green onions
2 large cloves garlic, sliced thin
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
½ tablespoon sugar
½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup tarragon vinegar
1. Boil potatoes, leave skin on. Sprinkle parsley and green onions over potatoes.
2. Make vinaigrette using rest of ingredients; strain to remove garlic. Pour over potatoes. Stir well.
3. Do not refrigerate. Let stand four hours or longer. Stir every hour. Refrigerate leftovers after serving.