I don't know about you, but I'm still thawing out from the big freeze.
And nothing warms me up better than a big bowl of bisque. With Lent underway, these recipes for Crawfish Bisque and Crab and Corn Bisque also will get you through as you, ahem, fish for some delicious seafood dishes.
Basic bisque is made with a thick cream base and typically includes pureed seafood. Nearly every cook I know has taken more than a few liberties with this definition. For example, I like to leave crabmeat intact or sometimes go really dark with my roux.
For my favorite Crawfish Bisque, the roux is rich and velvety. It’s hearty and hot, and just seems like the perfect teaser for the crawfish boils ahead in the spring and summer.
To shake things up a little, try stuffing some crawfish heads with your favorite cornbread dressing made with added crawfish tails. Add them to your bisque before serving for an extravagant touch.
This Crab and Corn Bisque is very simple to make. It has a silky, creamy consistency that envelopes the sweet corn and fresh crabmeat.
Now is time to savor the warmth of a good bowl of bisque. It makes dreaming of milder weather a lot easier.