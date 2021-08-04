This summer, we headed to north Louisiana and, lucky us, got to eat peaches fresh off the trees.
If you've never done this, put it on your bucket list. There is nothing better than having the juice dribble from your hand to your elbow as you bite into an impossibly sweet peach.
The peach (and nectarine) trees are grown by our family, Leslie and Jesse Young. They had an abundance of fruit and shared it with just about everyone in their small town, and the peaches were still coming in.
Looking for a way to preserve the delicious, fresh flavor at its peak, Leslie cooked up a batch of peach jam.
This recipe yields around 8 pints of jam, she said, but can be easily halved — or doubled! — stretching the enjoyment of that peachy goodness throughout the year.
Less sugary than many recipes, this jam is sweet tart and bursting with peach flavor!
Peach Jam
Makes 8 pints of jam. Recipe is by Leslie Young.
12 cups peeled, pitted peaches, chopped
8 cups sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
4 6-ounce boxes of fruit pectin
1. In a large pot, bring peaches and sugar to a boil, then add lemon juice and pectin.
2. Return to a boil, stirring constantly, and cook for 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat. (Optional: For a smooth consistency, use an immersion blender at this point. You can also use a food processor to finely chop peaches before cooking.)
3. Ladle into sterilized Mason jars (pints or half-pints), leaving ¼ inch space at top. Place lids on jars and immerse in a boiling water bath for five minutes. (When removed, lids should “pop” indicating they are sealed properly. If you press on the top, there should be no “give.”)
4. Allow to cool and enjoy!