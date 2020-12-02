Sometimes, dinner at home can be just as dreamy as dinner at your favorite restaurant. Dim the lights, set the table with your best linens, light some candles and cook something you wouldn’t normally make at home.
You might miss the friendly service and find yourself trekking back and forth from the kitchen to the table, and, of course, someone will have to do the dishes. But, on the whole, a night at home can be relaxing and fun.
This recipe for Herb and Pecan-crusted Lamb Chops is the picture-perfect marriage of an elegant dinner entree and old-fashioned home cooking. The unique flavor of lamb is enhanced with fragrant herbs and warm spices. A quick pan saute, and these dainty little chops turn out savory and succulent.
These fluffy sweet potatoes, flavored with rosemary and butter, are the perfect complement to the chops. Folding in the whipped cream at the end makes these sweet potatoes light and airy. Serve them on the side or as a base for the chops, which, of course, you'll garnish with sprigs of fresh herbs for that restaurant touch.
You can find lots of Louisiana-grown sweet potatoes at your local farmers market or roadside stands throughout the state.
This dinner is beautifully sophisticated for a date night in, while being simple enough that you'll have plenty of time to enjoy each other’s company. The lamb and sweet potatoes will stay warm in the oven for a few minutes while you handle any clean up before dinner. Then, all that’s left to do is to relax with your favorite people.