With Thanksgiving in the books, and a little nip in the air, that can only mean one thing: it's soup weather.
This recipe makes a big pot, and, even better, it's a pretty healthy way to fill those empty stomachs gathering around your table.
If that sounds like too much soup, freeze some or cut the recipe in half.
However much you make, you'll be happy to dip into a big bowl for lunch or supper.
The ingredients list is a little long, but once everything goes into the pot, you're pretty much done. Just let it simmer away on the stove (about 3½ hours total).
We like it with a side of cornbread muffins, but any stout bread will do.
Hearty Vegetable Soup
Makes about 7½ quarts.
4 to 5 quarts water
1 large round steak, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 large bay leaf
Salt
Pepper
1 large onion, chopped
3 ribs celery, chopped
1 small bell pepper, chopped
3 beef bouillon cubes
1 (10.5 ounce) can Ro-Tel tomatoes
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
5 or 6 carrots, peeled, and sliced
1 (16 ounce) bag frozen corn
1 (16 ounce) bag frozen green beans
1 (16 ounce) bag frozen okra
2 potatoes, cubed
½ cabbage (cut into 1-inch pieces)
1. In a large soup pot boil water, meat, bay leaf and seasoning for about 1 hour.
2. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 2½ hours. Remove bay leaf before serving.