You've made it through another week.
And, for that, we've decided, you deserve cake. But not just any cake.
This Frozen Kahlua Cake is so rich and chocolatey it will make you sing. Quite literally, your neighbors will hear you singing and call to see what's going on.
Share the love and leave them some of this cake on their porch. But tell them to get it quick because it's frozen. And because someone else may have heard you singing.
Frozen Kahlua Cake
Serves 12-14.
CAKE
¾ cup butter (1½ sticks)
2 cups sugar
¾ cup cocoa
4 egg yolks (reserve the egg whites)
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons cold water
½ cup cold coffee
½ cup Kahlua (I used a little less)
1⅓ cups flour
2 tablespoons vanilla (I used a little less)
4 (reserved) egg whites, stiffly beaten
GLAZE
1 cup powdered sugar
½ cup Kahlua
TOPPING
1 cup whipping cream, whipped
1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease and flour Bundt pan and set aside.
2. In large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar with electric mixer until light and creamy.
3. Add cocoa and egg yolks. Beat until mixed.
4. In small bowl, dissolve soda in water and combine with coffee and Kahlua; add to batter, alternating with flour.
5. Add vanilla and fold in stiffly beaten egg whites.
6. Pour into prepared greased and floured Bundt pan.
7. Bake for 1 hour.
8. Cool 5 minutes, then remove from pan onto cake platter.
9. For glaze, combine sugar and kahlua and spoon or pour slowly over warm cake; cool, then cover with foil and freeze.
10. About 1 hour before serving, remove from freezer. Slice and serve with dollop of whipped cream.