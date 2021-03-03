The crawfish crop is starting to come in, and we're not happy the cold weather has slowed down the harvest.
We're ready. Give us all the crawfish.
We'll take them boiled or fried, in bisque or étouffée.
One of our favorite cooks, Corinne Cook, makes a mean crawfish stew.
You will eat every drop and go back for more.
Crawfish Stew
Serves 8. Recipe is by Corinne Cook.
½ cup vegetable oil
⅔ cup flour
1 large onion, chopped
½ bell pepper, chopped
1 or 2 ribs celery, chopped
3 cups water
Salt, black pepper and cayenne to taste
2 pounds of Louisiana crawfish tails
¼ cup finely chopped green onions
2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Cooked rice
1. In heavy saucepan, make a roux by stirring oil and flour into a smooth paste and cooking over medium heat, stirring constantly until it is just a little darker than peanut butter or longer for a darker, richer stew. (Be careful not to burn it.)
2. Add onion, bell pepper and celery and cook, stirring constantly, until vegetables are soft.
3. Add water and salt, black pepper and cayenne to taste. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 30-35 minutes, stirring every occasionally.
4. Add crawfish tails and continue cooking for about 15 minutes.
5. Taste for seasoning. Add more water if too thick.
6. Right before serving, stir in green onions and chopped fresh parsley.
7. Serve with cooked rice.
Corinne Cook’s cookbook, "Extra! Extra! Read MORE About It!," is available at Barnes & Noble or by calling (225) 293-9770.