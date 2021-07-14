If you like to cook when you're at the beach or just want a quick dinner idea, try these shrimp tacos.
Grilled or cooked in a hot skillet, these tasty shrimp have just the right mix of southwest and Caribbean spices.
And they're especially good with this cool, crunchy peach slaw.
Stuff some warm tortillas with the slaw, perch some plump juicy shrimp on top, then drizzle it all with the cool tangy sauce.
Before you give me the side-eye about putting peaches in coleslaw, try it! The sweet pop of peach takes typical slaw to a whole new level. Plus, it’s a fun way to incorporate juicy peaches in yet another dish before the season ends.
If you aren’t headed to the beach anytime soon, these tacos and slaw will make you feel like you’re there.
Take advantage of the seafood, cabbage, peaches and more that are available to us here that can easily be made into a tropical treat nearly anywhere.
Shrimp Tacos
Makes 6 to 8 tacos. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound large shrimp (peeled and deveined)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 to 8 soft tortillas, taco size
SAUCE
½ cup sour cream
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¾ teaspoon Sriracha sauce or to taste
1. Pat shrimp dry.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together garlic powder, salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder, paprika and olive oil.
3. Toss in shrimp to coat, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours up to overnight.
4. Heat a grill or skillet to medium-high heat. Cook the shrimp until done, about 3 minutes on each side or until slightly firm.
5. Heat tortillas before serving. Pile slaw or desired toppings in the center of each tortilla.
6. Place about four shrimp on top of each taco.
7. To make the sauce, whisk together all ingredients and refrigerate until ready to serve. Drizzle on top of tacos just before serving.
Peach Slaw
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 peaches
4 cups cabbage
½ cup red onion, diced
⅓ cup cilantro, chopped
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon Steen’s cane vinegar or apple cider vinegar
1. Dice peaches into large pieces. Cut cabbage into small pieces.
2. In a large bowl, toss peaches, cabbage, onion and cilantro until mixed evenly.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together honey, mayonnaise, black pepper, salt, lime juice and vinegar.
4. Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and stir until coated.
5. Chill until ready to serve on top of shrimp tacos or as a side dish.