We are so lucky to live in a place where the seafood is abundant.
For this recipe, we combined two of our favorites — shrimp and crab.
Get jumbo shrimp if you can. We could only find large on the day we cooked, so the crabmeat did not quite nestle down into the butterflied shrimp.
The stuffing is flavorful, almost like crabcakes.
After baking them in the oven, pop them under the broiler for just a few minutes to give them a toasty finish.
Crab-Stuffed Shrimp
Makes 32 stuffed shrimp.
Olive oil cooking spray
32 jumbo shrimp (peeled and deveined, tail-on optional)
⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 large egg, beaten
1 large egg white
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper
9 ounces lump crabmeat, picked clean
1½ tablespoons butter, melted
Lemon wedges, for serving
1. Place one rack in center of oven, another rack about 6 inches from broiler. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Spray a rimmed sheet with olive oil cooking spray.
3. Cut a slit down the back of each shrimp; do not cut all the way through. Flatten shrimp.
4. In a large bowl, combine breadcrumbs, lemon juice, mayonnaise, mustard, whole egg and egg white, parsley, cayenne and salt and pepper to taste. Stir well then add crabmeat. Do not overmix.
5. Place one tablespoon of crab mixture onto each shrimp and transfer to pan.
6. Brush melted butter on top of each shrimp.
7. Bake on center rack about 8 minutes. Turn oven to broil, move pan to top rack and broil until golden, about 2 minutes. (Watch carefully to prevent burning.) Serve with lemon wedges.