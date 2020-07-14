These Chewy Oatmeal Bars will get your day off on the right foot.
Made with old-fashioned rolled oats instead of flour, they're packed with all kinds of goodness.
We've been known to eat one for breakfast and another as a mid-afternoon snack.
While not hard to make, you do have to let the oatmeal soak for about 20 minutes, so build that into your prep time.
Chewy Oatmeal Bars
Makes 9 bars.
2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
½ cup sugar
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 eggs
½ cup almond milk
½ cup applesauce
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ cup walnuts, chopped
¼ cups dried cranberries
1. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper (let it hang over the edges). Spray paper with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine oatmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.
3. In a medium bowl, mix eggs, almond milk, applesauce and vanilla extract.
4. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix well. Let mixture sit for about 20 minutes.
5. Heat oven to 350 F.
6. Stir in walnuts and cranberries and spread mixture into prepared pan.
7. Bake until edges are golden brown about 30 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Use parchment paper to lift from pan and cut into 9 squares.
8. Store in refrigerator in airtight container.