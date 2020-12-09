These Glazed Orange Ginger Cookies are full of warm spices and rich flavors.
The cakey cookies are subtly sweet, really, the perfect bite.
When you bake a batch of these cookies, which are topped with a light and delicious icing, you'll know the holidays are here. They just taste like Christmas.
Glazed Orange Ginger Cookies
Makes 6 dozen cookies.
6 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
3 large oranges
3 tablespoons candied ginger, very finely chopped
½ cup buttermilk
½ cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons orange juice
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and baking powder. Set aside.
3. In a second large bowl, combine the shortening and sugar. Use an electric mixer to beat until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and beat until smooth.
4. Use a fine grater to remove the zest from the oranges. Add the zest and the candied ginger to the bowl and beat in. Juice the oranges to get about 1 cup of orange juice, then add it and the buttermilk to the bowl.
5. Use the mixer to beat in the liquids. The dough may curdle a bit; this is normal. Add the dry ingredients 2 cups at a time, mixing well between additions.
6. Baking in batches, drop the cookies in 1-tablespoon mounds on the prepared baking sheet, leaving about 2 inches between the cookies. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until the edges are lightly browned.
7. Let the cookies cool for 2 minutes on the baking sheet, then transfer them to a rack to cool completely.
8. To prepare the glaze, in a small bowl whisk together the powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons orange juice. Use a spoon to drizzle the glaze over the cooled cookies, or use a pastry brush to brush it on. Let the glaze dry before storing the cookies.