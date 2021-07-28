Nothing says summer like the fresh, sweet taste of juicy mangoes.
We munch on them as a snack or cut them up for fruit salads, but mangoes are the perfect foil in savory dishes.
These chicken quesadillas get a double dose of mango — from slices tucked inside the quesadilla and from the accompanying salsa.
You'll want to get ripe mangoes to enjoy all that delicious sweetness. A ripe mango will give slightly when you squeeze it and have a slightly sweet aroma at the stem end.
If your mango is rock hard, put it in a paper bag or wrap it up in newspaper to ripen it a little faster. Give it a couple of days then check it for ripeness.
Don't put your mangoes into the fridge until they are ripe.
If you don't have an ancho chili, although they're readily available at most grocery stores, you can substitute with 1 teaspoon of paprika.
Mango Chicken Quesadillas
Makes 4 servings.
2 small boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 dried ancho chile pepper, stemmed and seeded
Salt
4 10-inch flour tortillas
6 ounces thinly sliced Jack cheese
1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted, thinly sliced
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
¼ cup sliced green onions
Mango salsa (recipe follows)
1. Cook chicken on a lightly oiled grill over medium heat for about 5 minutes on each side or until lightly charred and cooked through. Let cool slightly and cut into bite-size strips.
2. In a blender or food processor, puree tomato sauce and dried pepper. Transfer to a small saucepan and simmer over medium heat for 15 minutes.
3. Add grilled chicken to pan and toss well to coat; season to taste with salt.
4. Place flour tortillas on a flat surface. Top half of each tortilla with equal amounts of cheese, mango, bell pepper, green onion and chicken; fold over tortilla. Place in a large skillet over medium heat and cook on both sides until cheese is melted and tortilla is crisp, about 5 minutes on each side. Serve with mango salsa.
Mango Salsa
1 large peeled, pitted and chopped mango
⅓ cup chopped red bell pepper
¼ cup minced red onion
½ tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
½ tablespoon lime juice
⅛ teaspoon salt
1. In a small bowl, stir together all ingredients. Serve with quesadillas.