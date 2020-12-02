"Sipping on a Southern Porch: A Collection of Favorite Cocktails and Appetizers" by Patrice Comeaux Ellis, coteacotebrla.com, $20
Patrice Comeaux Ellis loves to entertain, especially on her back porch, where family and friends often enjoy the appetizers and cocktails she whips up.
The Baton Rouge native, a retired interior designer and retail manager, got raves when she posted photos of her dishes and drinks on social media.
Before long, friends convinced her it was time to write a book. The resulting self-published "Sipping on a Southern Porch," with 28 pairings of cocktails and appetizers, is now out.
This book is Ellis's toast to many celebrations of happy times, special occasions and "just porch sitting and sipping!"
"The cocktail hour is a golden time as we relax together with friends and family or on our own," Ellis says in a news release.
Mint Juleps
1½ ounces bourbon
1½ ounces simple syrup*
1 ounce ginger ale
6 mint leaves
Muddle mint leaves in the bottom of a glass or Mint Julep cup.
Pour bourbon and simple syrup over crushed ice and stir. Add more ice and an ounce of ginger ale if desired. Garnish with a large sprig of mint and a straw.
Papa’s Boudin Pies
6 fresh boudin links
2 boxes frozen pastry sheets
1 egg yolk, beaten well
Remove boudin casing and sauté until cooked. Roll out the first pastry sheet and cut into 3-inch diameter circles.
Place a spoonful of boudin on one side of the circle. Brush a little water around edges, fold over and use a fork to crimp.
Pies can be placed on a cookie sheet, frozen and then stored in a freezer bag. When ready to use, brush with beaten egg yolk and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown.