A cheeseburger from the Shell Station Fast Stop
From the outside, the Shell Station Fast Stop on Perkins Road between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Siegen Lane looks like just another neighborhood convenience store. There are a couple of gas pumps and signs in the window advertising cigarettes and Icees.
Instead of the typical convenience store fare of pre-made sandwiches waiting to be nuked in the microwave or hot dogs that have been tumbling on a roller for an undetermined amount of time, the station has a deli in the back that sells gyros, chicken shawarma and po-boys made on Leidenheimer bread.
The food at the station is surprisingly solid. Around lunchtime, there is a steady line of laborers taking a break from building homes, repairing roofs and doing yard work in the nearby subdivisions — so you know it’s got to be good.
The best thing the station sells is cheeseburgers, made up of two thick, dense and peppery patties topped with a gooey layer of American cheese. It's one of the better hamburgers in the city. And at $9.95 for a burger and an order of fries, the price is right.
Shell Station Fast Stop, 11440 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, 70810. (225) 766-4946.
The deli at the station is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday (Timothy Boone, business editor)
Grouper special from Gino's Italian Restaurant
Before you ask — yes, I got the Laurence bread.
A group of friends and I made our way to Gino's to celebrate my friend Mary, who is leaving us for a job in Dallas. Gino's was the perfect restaurant for a send-off.
Before I let you know what we ordered, know that everything (I mean, everything) was delectable.
To start, we got two orders of the bread, crawfish arancini and fried calamari for the table. For myself, I ordered the grouper special which came with farfalle pasta in a white cream sauce on the side. The fish was perfect. It was tender and fresh on the inside with a crispy, crunchy exterior. The tangy flavor of the fish balanced well with the white sauce.
Finally, for dessert, the tiramisu was sweet, yet light and airy with mascarpone cream and that perfect coffee flavor we know and love.
A true 10/10 meal.
Gino's is located at 4542 Bennington Ave., Baton Rouge. (225-927-7156) It's open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, features writer)