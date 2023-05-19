Fried fish and shrimp platter from Cork’s
Hot, fresh and fast seafood is the thinking behind Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. And that’s what you’ll get — in the restaurant or pulling through the convenient drive-thru.
The 3-piece fish and 15 shrimp platter was an easy and filling decision to split between two people. The cornmeal-crusted catfish was light and flaky, and the crunchy fried shrimp was cooked to order as the to-go box was handed through the drive-thru window by one of the happiest workers I've ever encountered. The platter comes with fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and a sweet honey-butter roll. And be sure to try the Cork’s sauce with the shrimp, which tastes like a spicy Buffalo ranch dressing.
Cork’s Fish and Shrimp, 5131 Government St., Baton Rouge, (225) 478-9128. Open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Spring rolls from Cafe Mimi
I've said it before and I'll say it again. Not all good things can be beautiful. Sometimes you have to let the food speak for itself.
The pork and shrimp spring rolls were the perfect lunch appetizer for a hot afternoon in Louisiana. They were light. They were fresh. They were quick and easy. Thinly sliced pork and shrimp are combined with vegetables and vermicelli noodles, wrapped in rice paper and served with homemade peanut dipping sauce. Note: Cafe Mimi's peanut sauce that accompanies the dish might just be the best version I've tried thus far.
Cafe Mimi, 329 Florida St., Baton Rouge, (225) 343-2626. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Pork phat bao buns from Chow Yum Phat
To. Die. For. That's what I have to say about the pork phat bao buns. Three steamed buns sit like clouds on a platter, filled with grilled pork belly, gochujang aioli, hoisin, kim chi and cilantro.
The buns are suitable for a light dinner (or lunch) or just enough for an appetizer for three. The flavors and spices of the pork belly and aioli sauce pair well with the sublime steam buns — offering a fresh, soft contrast to the palate.
Chow Yum Phat, 2363 Hollydale Ave., Baton Rouge, 70808. (225) 726-7335. Chow Yum Phat is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)