Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post.
The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open.
Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
"Thank you all for the heartfelt comments," a Velvet Cactus comment on the original Facebook post read. "After the pandemic sales stayed the same, but all costs across the board went up. It was a hard decision, but with costs still rising it was for the best."
They also said they hope someone new can "take our building and make a wonderful place for Baton Rouge."
Velvet Cactus joins the list of Baton Rouge restaurants to close in 2022. Caliente on Lee Drive, Fleur de Lis and Fat Cow also made the list.