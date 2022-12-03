The World Cup match between the USA and the Netherlands started at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but that didn't diminish the excitement of the crowd at the Varsity Theatre on Highland Road.
Visitors chanted, cheered and wore American flags. Some wore pajama pants while they watched the first match of the knockout stage on the big screen.
The U.S. lost 3-1, but scenes like this one showed how a town famous for college football has its share of soccer die-hards too.
The Varsity offered bottomless beer for $10 during their World Cup watch parties. The theater has been open early for the World Cup games since the beginning of the Cup.
Many of the attendees wore scarves from the American Outlaws, a nonprofit that organizes fans of US soccer teams. The group picks a place for members to meet so they can watch the games with other fans.
Rebecca DeLaSalle, a member of the group, said she joined because it kept her connected to soccer after her children stopped playing.
“Now that they’re grown, I want to continue on the journey,” DeLaSalle said.
DeLeSalle said that she appreciates that there’s a group especially for soccer fans, because it isn’t as popular in America as it is in other countries. She said the energy at watch parties with the Outlaws is much higher.
“I’ve watched soccer at other places before, and there will only be a handful watching the game,” DeLaSalle said. “It’s kind of nice when everyone is here together for the same reason.”
Jesse Means, a soccer coach and another Outlaws member, brought his son along to watch the game at the Varsity.
“He plays soccer,” Means said. “We’ve been following the Cup together.”
Pauline Bonnet wore an American flag as a cape and a flag hat while she watched the game. Bonnet said she’s been to several World Cups in person, and follows the Cup every year.
“I’ve been to Germany, France, the U.S. and Korea,” Bonnet said. “It’s the beautiful game. I’ve loved soccer ever since my kids played when they were young.”
Derek Rousseau said he’s been following the rest of the World Cup on his computer while he works for a construction company. He said he’s glad the U.S. game was on a weekend so he could enjoy it.
The Netherlands won the match 3-1, advance to the quarterfinals and pushing the U.S. out of the tournament. But the crowd kept morale up through the losing game with chants and cheers.
When America scored its lone goal, the theater erupted into chants of “USA! USA!”
Bonnet was optimistic at the beginning of the game, and she said she’s disappointed that the U.S. lost.
“Even though the Netherlands are supposed to be a powerhouse, they weren’t playing very well,” Bonnet said.
Means said the U.S. played well throughout the game in spite of the loss.
“Most of the game, we’ve actually been controlling it,” Means said, “They were just waiting for us to mess up.”
Now that America has been knocked out, DeLaSalle said she’s unsure who she’ll root for in the rest of the Cup.
Bonnet said that although her favorite team is the U.S., she also follows the Netherlands and Portugal, and looks forward to seeing how they do in the rest of the knockout stage.
“I like to root for the underdog,” Bonnet said.