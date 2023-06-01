The glamorous designer Martha Gottwald picked the humble Jay's BBQ as the lunch destination for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch.
Gottwald, Neubyrne's founder and creative director, is a study in contrasts. Somehow, she makes her over-the-top glam appearance work well with the plain and humble — whether that's in fashion (a pink ruffles blouse with a trucker hat) or food, the longtime Baton Rouge icon, Jay's BBQ.
Further proof of the contradictions in her world: She has 28 chandeliers in her living room that are "in an ombre of pink." Meanwhile, her favorite book is, of course, "Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day" by Jay Shetty.
While everything on Gottwald's Instagram may be full of beauty and flash and 28 chandeliers in an ombre of pink, a lunch conversation with her reveals intellectual curiosity, depth and sincerity.
Neubyrne's logo is a mask, and that's intentional. Gottwald is a fan of masks as they can hide and reveal various aspects of one's personality and humanity.
Gottwald celebrated one year of sobriety in March and says she loves her sobriety.
"I am not interested in doing things the way they are supposed to be done," she said while glancing at her iPhone in an oversized, old-school, retro pink phone case.
She describes herself as "a yes person."
"I'm working on saying no," she said.
The fashion designer/reality television star/wife/mother has carved a most interesting path for herself, being careful not to take herself too seriously.
Her order at Jay's BBQ: A Dr Pepper (because they switched to Pepsi — in fact, she "lives for real Coke") and a sliced beef sandwich with large curly fries that she refuses to share.
Gottwald, who has lived what can be described as a jet-setter lifestyle for years, says she loves living back in Baton Rouge, her hometown after time in Paris, Singapore, Beijing, New York City, Richmond, Virginia, and more. She and her family live down the street from her sisters and parents, while her brother resides in New Orleans — a short drive away. Even her best friend from childhood lives two doors down.
She still travels a lot for her work with Neubyrne, but earlier this spring she decided to opt out of two trips — and she believes that decision led to the magic that followed.
"Because I skipped out, I made myself available. I recognized that I needed to be home," she said. "I'm so glad I did — all of this never would have happened had I not been home."
All of this being Kim Mulkey wearing the now-famous Neubyrne jacket with pink feathers to the Elite Eight game and then another Neubyrne outfit for the Final Four game in Dallas. The exposure for Neubryne and Gottwald has catapulted the brand into an even brighter spotlight.
"I like that I didn't plan all of this," she said. "You couldn't have planned it. It's the fun side of fashion."
This latest bout of fame is not Gottwald's first. In 2020, she was a contestant on Amazon's "Making the Cut," a reality television show, set in Paris, pitting designers against each other, starring Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum.
"People are looking at me and Neubyrne's Instagram now because this is exciting. Most of them now are nice comments," she said. "'Making the Cut' wasn't like that."
In fact, she said her foray into reality television, which launched just as the pandemic quarantine began, was a terrible experience.
"I was so thankful it was COVID at the time, but it also made things harder. I was so alone. I remember the first time I walked into a grocery store with a mask on. I remember thinking, 'I am so thankful I have a mask and sunglasses and a hat on.' It was a perfect time to hide out," she said.
Ultimately, Gottwald said she realized the absurdity of the situation.
"All of this is foolish. The people on the internet — it's more that I feel bad for them," she said. "During COVID, that's when I did some of my best designs and sketches. It was all about the art and design."
In fact, she made the first Neubyrne jacket that Mulkey wore to the game against Utah during the COVID quarantine after the airing of "Making the Cut."
Gottwald has been coming to Jay's BBQ with her family since she was a child. In fact, while she and I were there, her father walked in. Neither had any notion the other would be there. When the waitress came over to take Vance Gibbs' order, he ordered the same thing as his daughter and added, "Tell him that's for Hot Shot No. 1."
From there, he explained that decades ago he came in and heard someone order and give the name, "Hot Shot No. 2." When it was his turn, he gave his name as "Hot Shot No. 1" and it stuck.
Her dad says he's not surprised at his youngest daughter's success and style.
"I've always dressed crazy. Was it Mardi Gras? I don't know how much rubbed off on me," she said.
Gibbs said he always knew his daughter had different capabilities.
"But I am surprised how creative she is," he said.
Gottwald, now 32, is a 2009 St. Joseph's High School graduate.
After she graduated from high school, she went to Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee, where she majored in English, minored in French and failed her freshman art class.
"The teacher said my paintings looked like clothes I would wear," Gottwald said.
These days, she designs her high-end line of clothing herself with a pattern maker in New York. She develops the prints for her fabrics with paintings she does in her home studio.
"Lots of layers and textures," she said. "I despise mass production. I'm not interested in mass producing my clothes."
She designed the top she was wearing when we had lunch and I used it to learn more about her business. Is it available to the public? How many were made?
The top (the Alexis flower blouse in white) is in stores now and 75 of them were made in total.
She met her husband Daniel Gottwald at Sewanee. He was a senior when she was a freshman, but the pair didn't start seriously dating until both had graduated and after she recovered from a life-threatening car accident in 2013 that happened just before she was set to graduate from college.
"I'm a different person post-accident," she said. "We started dating again after I came out of that — once I was back and could walk and talk."
They married in 2015 and now have two children, ages 4 and 6.
Gottwald says, for her, her work in the world of fashion is not about fame and attention.
"Nope, for me, it goes back to the Monk book I mentioned. What drives you?" she said. "What drives me is connection to people."