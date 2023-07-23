Doris Thornton-Alexander hopes her memoir, "Thornton Thoughts," will serve as an inspiration to anyone going through hard times.
In the preface to the book, the former Baker school board and city council member, writes, “I’m not telling my story to complain about how difficult my life has been. I don’t seek pity for the bad decisions I made or the circumstances I found myself in. My story is of hope, of promise and possibility, and the blessings the Lord can bestow upon us.”
After giving birth to her first child at age 14, the author refused to give up on herself or a future for herself and her family.
With the help of her family, church and community, she raised her five children as a single mother, while still graduating from Southern University and attending Rutgers Summer School of Alcohol Studies and Cornell University Summer School of Employee Education Program.
Even when one of her children was called home to Jesus, she refused to give up, devoting herself to her callings as a substance abuse program administrator and counselor and international representative (UFCW) for the AFL-CIO. At the same time, she worked hard to improve her community, serving for 12 years on the Baker School Board and four years on the Baker City Council. Her volunteer activities include membership in the Baker Pilot Club, Rotary Club and Inter-Club Council. She is also a member and serves on the Board of Deaconesses for the Little Rock Baptist Church.
"Thorton Thoughts" is now available on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble’s website (bn.com), and Lulu.com. For more information, contact Thornton-Alexander at doristthornton@aol.com.