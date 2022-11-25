As Hallmark Channel continues its "Countdown to Christmas," former Baton Rouge actor Wes Brown stars in another new holiday film, "Haul Out the Holly," at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Brown, among the network's leading-man regulars, was last seen on Thanksgiving night in the Louisiana-shot "My Southern Family Christmas."
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Brown graduated from LSU. His acting break came before he left Louisiana for Los Angeles, when he was cast in the 2006 sports drama, “Glory Road,” shot in the southern part of the state. He's also appeared in the feature films "We Are Marshall" and "Glory Road," HBO vampire series “True Blood” and NBC drama “Deception,” among many other TV guest-starring roles.
More recently for Hallmark, Brown starred in 2021's “Every Time a Bell Rings,” shot in Natchez, Mississippi.
In "Haul Out the Holly," according to a show synopis, "Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities."
Starring opposite Brown, 40, is Lacey Chabert, hometown Purvis, Mississippi. Chalbert is a perennial Hallmark Channel actress who co-starred in this year's "The Wedding Veil" trio of movies.
Here's a little "Haul Out the Holly" trivia: Ellen Travolta, playing Mary Louise, is the eldest sibling of John Travolta.