On the lookout for something new to put into your music rotation? For your listening pleasure, here are four albums to check out:
Astrud Gilberto — 'The Astrud Gilberto Album'
If you know "The Girl from Ipanema," you'll know Astrud Gilberto. The soft-voiced Brazilian singer, who died earlier this month, helped popularize bossa nova across the world through singing that most famous of all bossa nova hits. Her 1965 self-titled debut album is a good reminder of why she was so beloved. Sometimes playful and sometimes affecting, it makes for a sophisticated summer spin.
Bob Dylan — 'Shadow Kingdom'
The past few years have been rich ones for Dylan lovers, with 2020's "Rough and Rowdy Ways," a few rare and intriguing interviews, and last year's delightfully odd "Philosophy of Modern Song." Now there's "Shadow Kingdom," the soundtrack to a black-and-white art film recorded and shot in 2021. Focusing primarily on songs from the early part of his career, Dylan is in fine form — songs are rearranged, new lyrics are inserted, and his gravelly voice is clearer than ever. Don't miss it.
Charlie Gabriel — 'Eighty Nine'
Charlie Gabriel is the Preservation Hall Jazz Band's most senior member, a veteran who has played with jazz legends from Lionel Hampton to Ella Fitzgerald. Last year's "Eighty Nine" is, remarkably enough, his debut solo album, and it's a gem. Stripped down and affecting, with Gabriel even putting aside his saxophone to sing a few, it's a gorgeous listen.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds — 'Council Skies'
Ever-reliable (and colorful) songwriter and guitarist Noel Gallagher has carved out a solid solo career since Britpop rockers Oasis disbanded in 2009. "Council Skies" is his fourth album, and it's yet another well-crafted slice of English rock 'n' roll with typically deft melodic touches. Strings and gentle acoustic numbers add extra texture to what is one of Gallagher's best solo efforts.
— Jack Barlow