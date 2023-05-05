Live After Five
Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, 238 North Blvd.
Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday downtown. After the concert, grab a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant.
Email info@downtownbr.org or call (225) 250-7474 for more information.
Fencing demonstration
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
If you're interested in the art of fencing, visit the library at 1 p.m. Saturday for a free fencing demonstration from the Red Stick School of Fencing.
Evening sky viewing
Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road
Weather permitting, viewing through one or more telescopes will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. During this time, the waning gibbous moon will be at maximum altitude of 8 degrees in Scorpius. Keep headlights off while parking and leaving, and drive slowly.
Visit hrpo.lsu.edu or call (225) 768-9948 for more information.
First free Sunday
On the first Sunday of each month, visitors can enjoy free admission to local museums, including Capitol Park Museum, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, LSU Museum of Art, LSU Center for River Studies, Louisiana's Old State Capitol and Magnolia Mound Plantation.
Note that museum participation is subject to change. Call the attractions to confirm or with any questions.