Location. Location. Location.
What does $285,000 get when it comes to real estate?
Well, that depends on where you are, and it's never an apples-to-apples comparison. However, we've found four properties all priced at $285,000 in different cities in south Louisiana. They run the gamut — from a 120-year-old home in Jeanerette that has six fireplaces to an empty lot to build the home of your dreams in Baton Rouge.
Plus, we found homes in Walker and Lafayette that add more diversity into the mix, ranging in style and square footage.
Details and photographs about the homes below are provided by listing agents.
221 E. Main St., Jeanerette
$285,000
In Jeanerette, this property is known as the McGowen home — built by George Albert and Mary T. Moresi between 1903 and 1905. The home features Corinthian columns, a vestibule entranceway, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, six fireplaces with original Eastlake mantels and a screened-in rear porch.
According to the listing, the home has never flooded and does not require flood insurance.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,780 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 beds
- 2 baths
- 3,318 square feet/$86 per square foot
- 1.53-acre lot
- 456 days on market
34879 Spring Trails Drive, Walker
$285,000
The property at 34879 Spring Trails Drive is described in real-estate speak as having "a spacious main suite, separate shower, garden tub, dual vanities and an oversized walk-in closet in the primary bedroom."
The home also features 9-foot ceilings and floating vinyl plank flooring in the main living room.
Plus, there's a community pool, playground and other amenities in the Spring Lake Subdivision.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,668 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 4 beds
- 2 baths
- 2,079 square feet/$137 per square foot
- 7,841 square foot lot
- 20 days on market
116 Bellridge Drive, Lafayette
$285,000
With easy access to Johnston Street, West Congress, and Ambassador Caffrey, this property in Lafayette has an updated kitchen, granite countertops, a large den/living room area and a new walk-in shower in the main bathroom. The backyard includes a pergola for outdoor entertainment.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,808 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 3 beds
- 2 baths
- 2,298 square feet/$124 per square foot
- 209 days on market
LSU Avenue Lot 5, Baton Rouge
$285,000
Looking to start fresh? Like, really fresh. This 0.24-acre lot is located in the historic College Town on LSU Avenue, near LSU's campus and University Lakes.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $1,807 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 10,454 square feet
- 0.24-acre lot
- 369 days on market