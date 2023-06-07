The arts are bountiful in Baton Rouge, even during the summer, when other things seem to slow down after the school year ends.
This means there are plenty of things to see and do this week artwise in the city.
'70th Anniversary Exhibit'
Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane
The show, featuring work by the Art Guild of Louisiana's founding members, runs through June 30 in the Archives' exhibition gallery.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a closing reception at 5 p.m. June 29. Admission is free to both the show and reception.
For more information, visit artguildlouisiana.org.
'I Love You Nana'
UpStage Stage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Blvd.
Tickets are on sale for the UpStage production, which opens Friday, June 16.
The troupe's annual summer musical tells the story of Nana, who's taken a 36-hour bus ride from the rural South to visit her grandson in the North.
Tickets are $25 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
'Legally Blonde'
Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
Tickets also are on sale for TBR's production of this hit Broadway musical, which also opens Friday, June 16, on its Main Stage.
Based on the 2001 film, it follows Elle Woods through law school, as she fights stereotypes and scandals standing between her and her dreams.
Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
'22nd annual Invitational Summer Art Exhibition'
LSU's Glassell Gallery, 100 Lafayette St.
The exhibit is showing through Aug. 11 with an artists' reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8.
Hours are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free to both the exhibit and reception.
For more information, call (225) 578-5400 or visit glassellgallery.org.