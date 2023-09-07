September ushers in the beginning of the fall arts calendar in Baton Rouge. From plays to exhibits to music happenings, there's lots to do in the area.
Here are four suggestions to whet your artistic appetite this month:
'Grease' is the word
What better way to kick off the school year than with Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Grease?" The classic Broadway musical opens Friday, Sept. 15, on its Main Stage at 7155 Florida Blvd.
Danny, Sandy and all of your favorite Thunderbirds and Pink Ladies will be there to reminisce about "Summer Lovin'" while cruising the streets in "Greased Lightnin'" through Sunday, Sept. 17, and again from Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 21-24.
Tickets are $25-$40 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Season opener
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra opens its season with Adam Johnson's debut as maestro, along with violinist Kerson Leong as guest soloist, on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St.
Get ready for a full program of Wagner, Ravel, Massenet and Rachmaninoff by purchasing tickets, priced from $19-$65, at brso.org.
Members+
There's still time to catch the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's exhibit "Members+: All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center."
The show features artwork in a variety of media and runs through Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St.
Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, visit artsbr.org.
'Celestial Imaginings'
Have you ever looked up at the sky on a starry night? Were you searching for the key to life’s mysteries in the heavens above? Then you are not alone. Throughout history, humans have been searching for answers in the stars.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road, the museum has chosen eight contemporary artists who are searching for answers to life’s mysteries by combining art and science, influenced by gazing up at the sky and trying to make meaning of what they see in the exhibit "Celestial Imaginings," running through Sunday, Jan. 28.
For more information, visit lasm.org.