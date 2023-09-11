Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
New (food) (and drinks) on the block
SoLou, 7246 Perkins Road, introduced a new cocktail that is a twist off a Gin Fizz: What the Duck?!? is made with Henry Ramos Gin, blue curacao lavender simple syrup, lemon juice and topped with egg whites shaken. If you're wondering, yes, customers get to keep the rubber duck.
The September roll of the month at Rock N Sake is the "Summerin' Down Roll," made with snowkrab, avocado and jalapenos topped with yellowtail and tomato. The roll is torched and served with ponzu sauce, a dot of chimichurri, sea salt and cilantro.
Fork N Spoon, 1750 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, is ready for game day with new lemon berry biscuits. Plan to arrive early to snag some.
The fall menu has arrived at City Roots Coffee, 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge. Enjoy a pumpkin de crema, Cinderella milkshake, pumpkin chai latte or pumpkin pie latte this season.
The peanut butter pepper jelly bacon burger made its debut at Bistro Byronz, which has multiple locations in Baton Rouge.
Elsie's Plate and Pie, 3145 Government St., Baton Rouge, kicked off football season with the Jaguar Spots pie, made with passion fruit, blackberry and fluffy meringue.
Three new drinks are on the menu at Tap 65, 515 Mouton St., Baton Rouge: the Beet ya to it, Rita's Reflection and Staycation 2.0.
In the know
Each time LSU football wins a home game, Shipley Do-Nuts will give one free signature glazed donut to each Tiger fan who stops by (one per person, per win for home games only) at the following day at these participating locations (in-store only):
- 4075 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge
- 5565 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
- 8121 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge
Mid Tap, 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Baton Rouge, offers 50-cent chicken wings every Wednesday night. The sauce options are Asian zing, buffalo, buffalo ranch, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, buttermilk ranch, sweet and sweaty and honey sriracha.
The Hallelujah Crab is hallelujah-in. Jubans Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, has brought back 25-cent gin martinis, vodka martinis and French 75's. Available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Limit two per customer with the purchase of an entrée.
Meet the Buyer, Greet the Grower: 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road Baton Rouge
The event connects institutional buyers, such as schools, to regional fruit, vegetable and other food producers looking to sell their products to a new market. The event is free to attend, however participants must be in the business of buying or selling food products.
Wine and spirits
Louisiana Food and Wine Festival: Thursday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 17, in Lake Charles
The inaugural four-day event will showcase Louisiana's culinary offerings and local flavors with a lineup of renowned chefs, winemakers and food experts. Attendees can partake in master classes, tastings, brunch, live music and more.
Visit louisianafoodandwinefestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets for events.
Laissez Versez tasting: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane, Baton Rouge
Taste six pours from this local distillery, including blueberry liqueur, strawberry liqueur, wedding cake liqueur, Louisiana whiskey, reserve straight bourbon and small batch cask bourbon.
Tickets are $30 per person, available for purchase at eventbrite.com.
Fall wine tasting: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Solera, 4205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Try over 20 wines for the fall season: red wine, white wine and more. The event is standing room only, and reservations are required.
Tickets are $30 per person, available for purchase at resy.com or by emailing info@SoleraBr.com.
Don Julio tequila dinner pairing: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Zee Zee's, 2943 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
This dinner includes a four-course menu with four pairings of Don Julio's finest tequilas. Tickets are $130 per person. To reserve your seat, send payment via Venmo to Mugsy-Saulnier. In the memo, include your full name, phone number and the number of guests attending.
OTP (out the perimeter)
Sundays Soda Fountain, 431 Jefferson St., Lafayette, released the kimchi dog — a Korean-inspired hot dog with slaw, kimchi and toasted sesame on a crispy, spiral-cut hot dog. Available for $7 in September.
Eat for a cause
Emerge fundraiser: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Tiger Tavern, 14505 La. 44, Gonzales
Support the Emerge Foundation of Baton Rouge with a plate sale. Options include jambalaya, pastalaya, white beans and smoked pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw.
Rotolo's fundraiser dinner: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Rotolo's Pizzeria, 17530 Airline Highway, Prairieville
Raise some dough for Dutchtown Sound, the band program at Dutchtown High School in Geismar. Mention Dutchtown Soundboard at checkout, and 20% of all associated sales will be donated.