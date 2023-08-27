Now that our kids are grown, I no longer trek to the store each August for back-to-school supplies, and I can’t say that I miss it. I did like, though, piling new notebooks into the shopping cart, their blank pages like a fresh start as summer turned to fall.
It occurred to me this month that even though I left grade school decades ago, getting my own new notebook still thrills me.
These days, I carry a small pocket journal for keeping grocery lists, jotting down the names of books I’d like to read or movies I’d like to see, recording favorite quotes, or doodling a few ideas that might, eventually, become more formal pieces of writing. I average a couple of these journals each year, though there’s really no telling when I’ll need a new one.
As things went this year, the pocket journal I’d started last February reached its final page at the end of a recent road trip. My wife and I had driven through 10 states in nine days, and as we rounded our last leg of the journey, my thoughts were mostly about endings. We’d finished a long-anticipated vacation, and part of our travels had involved moving our son to graduate school far away. Our years of raising children seemed decisively over, and there was an added note of finality in the backdrop of August, a month that many of us regard as the closing curtain of summer.
In the midst of these bittersweet transitions, I pulled a new journal from my desk drawer and inscribed the date on the first page. I keep a few spare journals on hand, their presence a comforting reminder of something I too often forget.
It’s the simple truth that on any day of the year, we have the capacity to start over, renewing old dreams or seeking new ones. We don’t have to wait until some landmark observance, like a birthday or New Year’s, to embrace a fresh perspective.
I’ve taken special comfort in that idea after what’s been a challenging summer for Louisiana and the world. The reports of natural disasters, political scandals and social division can have a distressing sameness about them, as if we’re stuck, unable to move ahead.
I can’t change those things by myself, but big changes often start with the smaller changes each of us embrace. With that in mind, I’ve been revisiting my New Year’s resolutions, which had included plans to do more volunteer work, help at least one new person as a mentor, renew old friendships and deepen my spiritual life. One of the nice windfalls of keeping a journal is that I’d written down my resolutions for later review.
I’ve had partial success with my personal pledges, though there’s still a lot of work to do. I’m cheered by the notion that with the year now mostly gone, I can still start again.
