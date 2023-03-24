Fried oyster salad from Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood
A trip to Stab's is always a treat. When I go, I always try to order something new. This time, I went out of my comfort zone and ordered the fried oyster salad. I know a salad isn't extravagant or unique by any means, but I'm just beginning to try oysters. I started with chargrilled, and now I'm moving on to fried. To be determined if I'll try raw anytime soon.
The fried oyster salad, besides the oysters, includes a fresh mix of romaine lettuce and spinach, honey goat cheese, candied pecans and is topped with Tabasco honey dressing. The sweet taste of the goat cheese and pecans cuts through the spice of the dressing, while the oysters provide a crunchy finish.
Not pictured: a cup of the French onion soup — if you haven't had it, I highly recommend it.
Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, 7666 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, 70809, (225) 361-0797. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The brunch menu is served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Meatballs appetizer at Randazzo's Italian Market in Denham Springs
I had heard about the authentic Italian cooking going on at Randazzo's in Denham Springs and finally made my way over there (taking in several antique stores while I was at it). The meatball appetizer did not disappoint!
The three hearty meatballs were covered in the restaurant's thin, by American standards, but tasty marinara sauce and a liberal dose of cheese — with a side of ciabatta bread. The meatballs hit the spot, with the right blend of seasoning and other ingredients.
The next time I find myself in Denham Springs, I predict that I might develop a craving for this $12 appetizer featuring three oversized and filling meatballs.
Randazzo's is located at 240 Capitol St., Denham Springs. (225) 667-4557. The restaurant is closed Sunday and Monday, open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Turkey hot melt from Counter Culture
As a self-proclaimed sandwich connoisseur, I declare this my favorite sandwich in Baton Rouge: the turkey hot melt on jalapeno cheddar bread from Counter Culture.
Let me explain. Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise and turkey are pressed between two pieces of plush sourdough bread. The bread might be my favorite part, as it's infused with not-too-spicy jalapenos and cheddar, which gives the sandwich a perfect kick of flavor.
There are other options: turkey, chopped chicken, roast beef, ham, tuna salad, chicken salad, pimento cheese or egg salad. The sandwich is split into two, which is perfect for leftovers, but it is hard to resist eating the entire thing.
Counter Culture, 7711 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, 70810, (225) 767-9977. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)