Wherever the water runs high and wide, a bridge is required to connect with the other side. Though most certainly not high at this point in time, this is especially true for the mighty Mississippi.
Here in Baton Rouge, just like the city's two capitol buildings and two governor's mansions, there are two bridges over the river. Popularly known as the old and new bridges, the old one emerges from Airline Highway, while the new one comes in from I-10, overshadowing Pastime Restaurant and looming large behind the (currently high and dry) U.S.S. Kidd.
Built at a cost of $8.4 million in 1940, the old bridge is officially named after former governors Huey P. Long and O. K. Allen. It’s a cantilever truss bridge with beams, planks and girders, very much of the sort that baby boomers would build with an erector set — and Dad’s help — back in the 1950s.
When driving around the curve under the bridge on the Port Allen side, the supports line up to resemble the nave of a cathedral. It must have seemed holy back in 1939 when ferries were the only way across and 'The Messiah of Jesus,' George H. West, was baptizing any and all at the ferry crossing on the Baton Rouge side.
The new bridge's official title is the Horace Wilkinson Bridge and is named for three separate Wilkinsons — father, son and grandson — who together served 54 years in the Louisiana Legislature. It’s the tallest span in Louisiana at 167 feet. It’s also cantilevered, which means there is support only on one end, much like the new downtown library's design. Construction started in 1963 and finished five years later at a cost of $46 million.
The bridge's opening day, on April 10, 1968, proved to be a memorable occasion. The festivities were located at the structure’s peak height with Gov. John McKeithen acting as the master of ceremonies and principal speaker. It was to be the only time pedestrians could walk across and automobiles could park on the expanse. McKeithen told the gathered crowd, estimated at 400, that it was “the crowning achievement of highway construction."
Also attending were mayors William C. LeBlanc of Port Allen and Woodrow "Woody" Dumas of Baton Rouge. Dumas acknowledged the “thousands of men who risked their lives in the building of this bridge,” thus perhaps sparking an urban legend that several unlucky workers were buried alive in the poured concrete supports of the structure.
Aside from Baton Rouge, eight bridges over five parishes are listed on the ever-expanding bridge register: Sparrow Lane Bridge in Colfax, Grant Parish; Deweyville–Starks Swing Bridge in the vicinity of Starks, Calcasieu; Burr’s Ferry Bridge in Burr’s Ferry, Vernon Parish; Levert–St. John Bridge in St. Martinville, St. Martin Parish; Caddo Lake Bridge in Mooringsport, Caddo Parish; Kansas City Southern Railroad Bridge on Cross Bayou in Shreveport, Caddo Parish; Sarto Bridge in Big Bend, Avoyelles; and Vida Shaw Bridge in the Loreauville vicinity, Iberia Parish.
The Deweyville–Starks Swing Bridge dates to 1936 when the Sabine River was navigable. The central bridge part would be swung away manually, thus opening the crossing to a vessel. By law, river traffic always has the right of way to vehicular traffic.
Bridges bring true connection but, on occasion, genuine dissension. One has only to read (and can do so at the Baton Rouge Room at The Main Library on Goodwood) about the discord when the new bridge was proposed in 1963.
Check out HistoricBridges.org and bridgehunter.com to see how many people have a love affair, of sorts, with these structures.
Today there are three sites, all south of Baton Rouge, in the running for the estimated $1 billion third Baton Rouge bridge over the Mississippi. Given the city already has an old and a new bridge, perhaps, for now, residents should just call the intended third one the 'future' bridge and leave it at that.