This recipe for chocolate pie was derived from the Sunday Advocate's second annual Louisiana Kitchen Edition and Recipe Contest. It appeared in the cookbook special edition in 1974.
Chocolate Meringue Pie (July 7, 1974)
Makes 2 pies, serves 6 to 8 people each.
Recipe is by (listed as) Mrs. Sam Canezaro
1½ cups sugar
3 tablespoons cocoa
6 tablespoons flour
Dash of salt
1 can evaporated milk
1⅔ cups whole milk
4 eggs separated
4 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 cooked pie crusts
1. Measure sugar, then reserve 8 tablespoons.
2. Mix sugar, cocoa, flour and salt.
3. Separate eggs. Save whites for meringue.
4. Beat yokes, add milk. Mix well, then add to dry ingredients and mix until smooth.
5. Cook over low heat until thick, stirring all the time.
6. Remove from heat, add butter and, when cool, add vanilla. Mix well.
7. Put into cooked pie crusts.
8. Beat egg whites until stiff.
9. Add 8 tablespoons sugar saved from the 1½ cups. Beat until creamy.
10. Top pies, place in oven and brown.
Note: This is a light chocolate pie, not a dark one.