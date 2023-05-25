This is a dish Lady Pat Sherman likes to serve for company. This very elegant chicken dish can be prepared ahead of time and baked just before the guests arrive.
Boned chicken breasts are pounded to flatten, then a chicken liver and cheese stuffing is placed in the center and the chicken is rolled up, breaded and browned. A Supreme Sauce is poured over the chicken before baking and the remaining sauce is served at the table.
During the holidays when you're planning a nice dinner party, keep this recipe in mind.
Lady's Chicken Normandy (Jan. 14, 1982)
Recipe is by Lady Pat Sherman
4 to 6 whole chicken breasts, boned and flattened
Salt and pepper
½ teaspoon thyme
½ cup butter, divided
½ pound chicken livers
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
1 teaspoon salt
1 (3-4 ounce) can chopped mushrooms, drained
1 (4 ounce) cup Swiss cheese
1 egg, beaten
Bread crumbs
1. Debone chicken breasts and flatten by pounding well with mallet.
2. Sprinkle insides with salt and pepper and thyme. Set aside.
3. To prepare stuffing: Heat ¼ cup butter in skillet. Add chicken livers and onion. Sprinkle with salt. Cook slowly about 5 to 8 minutes or until livers are cooked.
4. Remove from heat, stir in the mushrooms and grated cheese. Divide stuffing into 4 to 6 portions and place in center of breasts.
5. Fold side of breasts over stuffing and roll. Fasten with toothpicks.
6. Roll first in beaten egg then in bread crumbs.
7. Chill, uncovered in refrigerator for at least two hours to allow coating to dry.
8. Heat remaining ¼ cup butter in large skillet and brown the chicken breasts well on both sides. Remove to shallow pan.
9. Pour a little Supreme Sauce over the chicken. Serve remaining sauce separately.
10. Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes.
Supreme Sauce
Makes 3 cups
¼ cup flour
2 cups chicken stock or broth
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ cup light cream
1. Melt butter in pan and blend in flour and chicken stock.
2. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and begins to boil.
3. Boil gently for 3 to 5 minutes longer, stirring constantly.
4. Add the lemon juice and stir in the cream. Heat, but do not allow to boil.