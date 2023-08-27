Baton Rouge-based jewelry designer wins big at Jewelers of Louisiana annual design competition
Jewelry craftsman and designer Ara Chanakian wowed judges at the recent Jewelers of Louisiana annual design competition, held earlier this month, securing three first-place awards and the Best Overall Design award.
The bench jeweler and custom designer for Pattons Jewelry in Baton Rouge, Chanakian specializes in crafting unique, personalized designs. Before arriving in the United States in 2013, he owned his own retail and wholesale business in Lebanon and traveled extensively across Arab countries to showcase his jewelry creations.
His winning design will be entered in the Jewelers of America's design contest, which will be held early next year in New York.
New board president for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce announced
Louisiana-based HR consulting firm Chief of Minds recently announced its CEO, Lakeisha Robichaux, as the new Board President for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.
A graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business program and an inaugural member of the American Academy of Entrepreneurs, Robichaux has over 20 years of experience in leadership positions at Fortune 500 and 100 companies.
She also earned the 2023 Outstanding Small and Emerging Business Development Award from Louisiana Economic Development, a 2022 Small Business of the Year Award from the 2022 MBECCA and Louisiana Economic Development, and the “She’s A Ten” Women’s Business Award.
“As an advocate for elevating Black business, it is such an honor to be recognized by the BRMBCC as the new board president, and to continue to help local businesses thrive through the work of the Chamber,” Robichaux said. “I look forward to bringing my expertise and support as they relaunch and look toward economic prosperity.”
Registration open for Greater Baton Rouge Children's Choir
The First Baptist Church Baton Rouge's Greater Baton Rouge Children's Choir is a platform for children to discover their potential, create lasting friendships and contribute to their community through the power of music.
Conducted by Dr. Christian Vigé, the choir accepts students from first through 12th grade. Prior musical experience is not required. The choir welcomes students from diverse backgrounds and skill levels, providing a nurturing environment where they can learn and develop their musical talents.
Tuition is $25 per child per session and the choir meets on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. The semester begins Sept. 5.
For further information, email gbrccmusic@gmail.com or call (225) 368.6568.
