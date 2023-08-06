Food trucks at Perkins Rowe
Perkins Rowe will host a gathering of food trucks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Everything from tacos to lemonade will be for sale, along with live music from Melissa Sings. The event is rain or shine, and the food trucks will be located from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott.
Summertime skating
Get your, ahem, skates on. Sunday is the last chance for summertime ice skating at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. Session times are 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Cost is $20 for all ages (with the exception of carried infants).
Tickets, available at ticketmaster.com or at the River Center Box Office, are only valid for the specific session purchased. Note that a clear bag policy is in place.
FYI BR is a weekly column of events and other happenings in the Baton Rouge area. Have something you'd like to share? Email us at jack.barlow@theadvocate.com.