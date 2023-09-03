Nightingale Awards gala to celebrate local nurses
The Louisiana Nurses Foundation's annual Nightingale Awards gala, which celebrates excellence in nursing, will be held on Sept. 16 at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge.
167 nominations have been made across 18 separate categories. The executive director of the Louisiana State Nurses Association and Louisiana Nurses Foundation, Ahnyel Burkes, said the event raised funds for scholarships, grants, and professional development for nurses and nursing students across Louisiana.
Tickets can be purchased at bontempstix.com.
First Free Sunday rolls around
On the first Sunday of every month, a range of local museums provide free admission to visitors and locals alike. Participating museums include the LSU Center for River Studies, LSU Museum of Art, Magnolia Mound Plantation and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. The LASM also offers reduced-price admission to planetarium shows and exhibits.
FYI BR is a weekly column of events and other happenings in the Baton Rouge area. Have something you'd like to share? Email us at jack.barlow@theadvocate.com.