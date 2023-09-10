Emerge hosts charitable raffle fundraiser
Emerge, an organization that assists children and families facing a diagnosis of autism or communication challenges, is hosting the Project Puzzle: Building Hope Piece by Piece, a communitywide charitable raffle campaign throughout September. Proceeds will benefit The Emerge Center and The Emerge School, a local nonprofit serving children with autism and individuals with communication challenges.
Raffle tickets cost $25 and there are seven prizes available, including a grand prize of $2,500 cash, a private movie screening at the Manship Theatre and a Taste of Spain dinner and wine tasting at Solera.
The tickets will be sold through Sept. 30. Winners will be announced on Oct. 2. Tickets can be purchased by texting “puzzle” to 91999 or visiting www.emergela.org/puzzle2023.
Hats donated to babies at Woman's Hospital
New Jersey-based Feltman Brothers Clothing has partnered with Woman’s Hospital to gift 750 heirloom quality hats to newborns. The soft cotton hats will be donated to mothers at the hospital, some of whom are emotionally or economically challenged.
Ben Friedman, CEO of Feltman Brothers, wrote that the aim was to "give back to a community that shares our values: Family, faith and tradition."
"Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the first hospital we reached out to as we launched our new initiative, and we’re excited to be working with them," he wrote.
FYI BR is a weekly column of events and other happenings in the Baton Rouge area. Have something you'd like to share? Email us at jack.barlow@theadvocate.com.