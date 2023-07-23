Learn about saving Caribbean coral reefs
Caribbean coral reefs play a vital role in supporting the local seafood industry, acting as barriers for coastal communities and providing key attractions for tourism. However, if atmospheric and ocean temperatures continue to rise at the current pace, these reefs may face extinction within the next 80 years or by the end of the century.
On July 25, Dan Holstein, an assistant professor in the LSU Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences, will talk about the challenges faced by the reefs and discuss what can be done.
The free event will be held at the Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road, and livestreamed on Facebook. It is open to the public and advance registration through Eventbrite is recommended. If attending in person, print a registration ticket or have it available on an electronic device upon arrival. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m.
Astronomical League convention to get underway
The Astronomical League (ALCON), a national amateur astronomy organization comprised of hundreds of societies across the United States, will hold its much-anticipated convention this week.
With a theme of "Astronomical Gumbo," the convention is hosted by the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society and will be held from July 26-29 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center Hotel. Tickets are $45 for youths and $95 for adults. More information, including ticket sales, can be found at https://alcon2023.org/
