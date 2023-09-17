Faith-based film screenings
The Bruno Groening Circle of Friends, a worldwide, donation-based organization for spiritual healing, is sponsoring two upcoming film screenings in Baton Rouge. From 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, “The Phenomenon Bruno Groening” will be shown at the Red Shoes, 2303 Government St. The documentary recounts how thousands of healings occurred in Germany after World War II and introduces the healer responsible for them.
A second documentary about healings that have occurred over the intervening years, “The Phenomenon of Healing,” will be shown at the Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Ave., from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Admission is free. Everyone over the age of 14 is invited. For information, please contact (225) 751-2369.
Weekend flu event coming to Mid City
The Baton Rouge General will host a flu shot event on Sept. 30 at its clinic, at 5353 Florida Blvd. The event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon.
Ages 3 and up are welcome, and flu shots are free with most insurances. Noninsurance payment options are also available. Please bring a valid photo ID and insurance card.
Annual flu vaccines are recommended by the end of October to ensure protection throughout the influenza season. Young children under the age of 5, pregnant women, those over 65, and those with chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk of infection.
The event is located at BRG’s Primary Care Group Clinic. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled ahead of time. To schedule or for more information, call (225) 367-4558.
O'Brien House to hold annual fundraiser
O’Brien House, which aims to save lives and families from alcoholism and addiction through residential treatment and community outreach, is holding its 20th anniversary breakfast fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The event will be held at L’Auberge Hotel & Casino's Grand Ballroom from 8 a.m. and will highlight the work O'Brien House carries out in the community. It will also take attendees on a journey through the evolution of addiction over the years, while East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark will attend as guest speaker. More information can be found at www.obrienhouse.org/events.
