Get arty with EBRPL
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has a remarkable amount of free online resources just waiting to be explored. If you're into arts and crafts, Creativebug and Craftsy offer thousands of high-quality instructional videos taught by design experts and artists.
These — and much more — can be found online at ebrpl.com/digitallibrary. Make sure you have your library card handy.
Help the needy with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feeds the hungry in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach through faith-based and other community partners.
There are various ways to get involved, including volunteering and donating. Every little bit helps. For more information, visit https://brfoodbank.org/give/
