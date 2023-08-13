Rescued raptor rehabilitated, released into wild
At 11:30 a.m. on July 27, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine released a crested caracara near the lake in Lake Charles, approximately one mile from where the bird was found.
The crested caracara, which was nicknamed Ozzi and presumed to be femaile, was found injured in a parking lot in the Lake Charles area in late December. Caught by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, it was brought to LSU Vet Med’s Wildlife Hospital for further diagnostics and care, where it was found to have a comminuted fracture of the right distal radius that was deemed nonsurgical due to the close proximity to the joint. The bird was placed on cage rest and given pain medications and integrative medicine therapies while the bone calloused on its own.
The LSU Raptor Rehab Team then took over Ozzi's care. Though it was uncertain she would be able to fly again, after several months in their care, she once more decided to return to the skies.
It is unusual to see crested caracaras as far north as south Louisiana. Their habitat is primarily in South and Central America and extends into Mexico, and sometimes Texas. Staff released Ozzi back where she was found in the hopes she would return to where she called home.
The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital cares for injured animals brought to it for medical care and treatment, with the goal of treating and rehabilitating them so they can be released back into the wild. It receives approximately 1,200 wildlife cases each year with an approximate release rate of 73% for treatable cases. Its mission is to carry out conservation medicine by providing veterinary care for injured wildlife, conducting conservation research and educating the public about wildlife conservation in the state of Louisiana.
Black Business Month Block Party
Featuring food trucks, a market experience and community resources, the National Black Business Month Block Party will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Celebrating National Black Business Month in the capital region, the event is free and open to the public.
