Garlic Salmon Roll at Rock N' Sake
The Garlic Salmon Roll is one of my favorites at Rock N' Sake — mainly because of the coconut-tempura shrimp, avocado and torched fresh salmon. But, if we're being honest, anything with garlic suits my fancy.
In addition to the salmon and shrimp, there's also "snowkrab," cream cheese, grated garlic, green onions, smelt roe and ponzu sesame seeds.
Rock N' Sake, 3043 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. (225) 615-7940
Rock N' Sake is open Tuesday-Wednesday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Jinya Tonkotsu Black from Jinya Ramen Bar
I believe that the perfect way to welcome cold weather is with warm soup. In my case, I decided ramen was the best way to do this.
The Tonkotsu Black ramen from Jinya warmed my soul. There's flavor. There's spice. It's everything nice. Tonkotsu Black ramen consists of pork broth, thin noodles, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nori-dried seaweed, a seasoned egg, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion and spicy sauce.
I feel warmer just thinking about it.
JINYA Ramen Bar, 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160, Baton Rouge, 70810 (225) 256-4004.
Jinya's hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)