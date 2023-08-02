The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts released "The Pot & The Palette Cookbook II" this year. The cookbook showcases Louisiana's culinary and artistic heritage with artwork by local high school students and recipes from chefs across the state.
The first cookbook, "The Pot & the Palette Cookbook," was published in 2013.
In 2009, artist George Rodrigue established GRFA as a 501c3 nonprofit organization to implement art education programs in schools. Today, the foundation operates under its original mission while fostering arts education and enhancing art curriculums in schools across Louisiana.
"So many people think the arts are just about fluff," said Jacques Rodrigue, George Rodrigue's youngest son and the executive director at GRFA. "For dad and for us as a family, we also thought the arts were very important to creativity and imagination."
The foundation formed George's Art Closet, a program that provides funding to art teachers across the state and supports Louisiana A+ Schools, an arts-integrated school network.
Jacques Rodrigue said the cookbook is a fundraiser for GRFA, as well as a culmination of the foundation's annual statewide art and songwriting contest, which awards scholarship money for college.
A total of $25,000 in scholarship money was awarded to winning students this year, many of whom are featured in the book. He said that the foundation held book signings with the students, and he was able to meet the young artists.
He also noted that the foundation gave the students special recognition and confidence, while encouraging them to think of art as a career.
"In Louisiana, we're known for food and art but not education," Jacques Rodrigue said. "This book brings the two together to combine food and artwork in one book. We've had so much support from restaurants."
Several Baton Rouge restaurants and chefs are included in the cookbook, such as Jeremy Langlois from Houmas House, Peter Sclafani with Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group, Noah Lessard with Rouj Creole and Barrett Meeks with Mansurs on the Boulevard.
L'Auberge Baton Rouge executive chef Jared Tees contributed a recipe for fiery char-grilled shrimp and garden vegetables.
This year the cookbook is dedicated to the late Chef Paul Prudhomme, who popularized modern Cajun and Creole cuisine. Jacques Rodrigue said that his father and Prudhomme were great friends who lived across the street from each other in New Orleans, adding that George Rodrigue credited Prudhomme with putting Cajuns on the map.
"It's so great that we get to pay tribute to these Cajun icons in this book," Jacques Rodrigue said.
"The Pot & The Palette Cookbook II" is available for purchase at select bookstores and gift shops around the state, as well as online at georgerodriguefoundation.org.