The Southern University Ag Center and East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Chauna Banks will be hosts for a free workshop on how to can and preserve fruits and vegetables.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road.
Participants will be instructed in how to preserve and can fruits and vegetables through research-based methods, inclusive of hands-on class activities to facilitate the knowledge of preservation, with supervision from the Ag Center’s staff.
The series will highlight the basics of canning food, trends in food preservation, and the science, equipment and safety practices required during the canning process. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to prepare a fruit or vegetable, pack a jar, and take home a tasty treat.
For additional information, email Banks at council-dist2@brla.gov or Milagro Berhane at milagro_berhane@suagcenter.com.