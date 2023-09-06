Louisiana-born Christian and pop music star Lauren Daigle has a concert at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena on Friday night and she's also releasing her third album (self-titled) that day.
Well, that certainly calls for a party.
The pre-show album-release bash will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. outside the center. Look for games, food trucks, a DJ set and a performance by students from New Orleans’ The Roots Music School. Daigle will be making a donation to the school on Friday via her nonprofit organization The Price Fund.
Daigle’s previous albums and singles broke sales chart records. Selling 6 million copies, her 2018 hit, “You Say,” spent 132 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart. In a first for a female artist, her 2018 album, “Look Up Child,” debuted in the Top 10 of both the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums chart.
Daigle has won multiple Grammy, Billboard, Dove and American Music awards.
Crowder is the opening act for the 7 p.m. show, part of Daigle's "Kaleidoscope Tour." David Wallace Crowder, known on stage as Crowder, is an American contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and author.