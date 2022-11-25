The GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club hosted its annual Games 'n' Goodies Fundraiser on Nov. 4 at the Lake Sherwood Acres Clubhouse.
Chairman Charlotte Frattini and co-chairman Montez Love planned breakfast and lunch items for those attending, and door prizes were awarded. Pat Quartararo directed a bake sale, and there was a raffle prize.
Other committeemen included Cathie Ryan, Molly Rau, Sylvia Schwarzenbach and Virginia McDonald. Profits from the event are divided among the charities the club supports.