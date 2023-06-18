When my family asked me what I wanted for my birthday last year, I shrugged. Though I enjoy opening presents as much as anyone, I often feel that I have enough books, clothes and tools to see me through.
Instead, I asked if we could visit a Vincent Van Gogh exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art. The trip meant a chance to see our son, a Texas college student at the time.
People might seem reluctant to give experiences as gifts because an event can feel more fleeting than a physical object that’s around many years after it’s unwrapped.
But I’ve found the opposite is often true, and maybe that’s a lesson worth keeping in mind as dads here in Louisiana and across the country get Father’s Day gifts this weekend.
For last year’s birthday, along with our drive to the Van Gogh exhibit, I was lucky to get some more traditional gifts in brightly decorated packages. Though not ungrateful, I’ll confess that I can’t quite remember what any of those gifts were.
But a year and a half later, our morning with Van Gogh’s olive grove paintings remains top of mind. I remember the palpable relief of the museum patrons at being able to attend a cultural attraction after the pandemic lockdowns. I can recall how closely the visitors stood near Van Gogh’s paintings, as if trying to warm their hands around his vibrant colors. All those Van Gogh suns, hanging in the landscape as dreamily as a hypnotist’s watch, linger vividly in memory, too.
Our Van Gogh outing was so successful that when my birthday this year also coincided with a trip to Dallas, I asked for a family night at the symphony. That evening with loved ones in a balcony seat as the orchestra played Beethoven’s “Pastoral” has stayed with me, too.
It turns out that there’s a science behind the question of how gifts of experience shape our thinking. As Thomas Gilovich, a professor of psychology at Cornell University, told Canada’s Globe and Mail some years ago, gifts of experience can connect us with others in ways that objects can’t.
Enjoying gifts of experience has made me eager to give them, too. For Mother’s Day, we gave my wife a cooking class at a culinary shop down the street. The class gave her a chance to make new friends, a welcome dividend at a time when social disconnection is so widely lamented.
As Father’s Day approached this year, I asked my family if I could be treated to a guided bird walk at LSU’s Botanic Gardens. I know that walk with my son is something I’ll long treasure.
My visit this month to the newly reopened Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium reminded me of the many great Louisiana options for experiences that can be given as gifts.
It’s really true that some of the best gifts don’t come in a box.