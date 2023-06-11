Some weeks ago, as the first days of spring nudged me outside, I was clearing dead gingers from a backyard flowerbed when I came across a ragged softball in the brush, its center hollowed out by many seasons of wind and rain.
Often, while puttering around our shrubs and flowers, I unearth the lively ruins of childhood left by our daughter and son, who moved away years ago. I’ve found the plastic shards of a water pistol among the azaleas, a deflated soccer ball moldering behind a sycamore, an old badminton shuttlecock buried in a pile of leaves.
I feel a little wistful when these little relics rise to the surface, but there’s quiet satisfaction, too. Holding small artifacts of summers long gone, I’m comforted by the thought that some of our best family times were spent outside. Although my kids grew up as online culture deepened its hold, we managed to get them outdoors a good bit during their vacation months. I’d like to think that random hours beneath cloudless skies enlarged their sense of what life can be.
Our daughter, now married and sharing a small city apartment with her new husband, keeps a balcony garden to connect with fresh air and growing things. When our son returned for a visit a few days ago, he’d barely unpacked his bags when I found him on our deck, sunning himself like a turtle on a log.
Time outdoors doesn’t solve all of life’s problems, but it can make many of them feel smaller. That thought recently came to mind as I was reading “Tiny Feet,” a slender new book that collects some of the best wisdom on parenthood. The book includes voices as varied as Robert Louis Stevenson and Bertrand Russell, Margaret Mead and Toni Morrison. But some of the wisest words come from Lauren Child, an English children’s author who provides the introduction.
Although recent headlines about record levels of childhood anxiety are sobering, Child reminds us that youngsters have always found things to worry about. When she was little in the 1970s, Child fretted over a few things, including grown-up talk about nuclear war.
Going outside and looking around helped keep her grounded. “Childhood,” she tells readers, “is all in the detail, the noticing: the textures on tree bark, winter’s skeleton leaves, the smell of sun on stone, the click-clack of shoes on concrete, the ordinary experienced for the first time. It’s life lived up close: watching dust particles in sunlight … a series of moments, significant because of the emotion they held. The importance of them does not diminish with time, and for me they continue to resonate in a way my adult memories do not.”
In my own Louisiana childhood, my mother steered us outdoors, I think, as much to preserve her sanity as ours. “Go outside” was summer’s highest commandment.
Decades later, its simple wisdom remains undiminished.