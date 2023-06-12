Having a go-to place with a go-to order feels a bit like the comfort Norm and Cliff must have felt about Cheers.
Narrowing down our favorites as we looked back over the best things we've eaten in the last year was a delicious trip down memory lane — which left us hungry and unable to focus on much beyond the dishes that call to us like a siren song bringing us back to the these familiar tables time and time again.
Little Italy Board from BLDG 5
The Italians keep calling my name at BLDG 5.
The Little Italy Board offers everything you could want on a grazing board. There's shaved porchetta, meatballs in marinara, grilled eggplant, Caprese salad, marinated tomatoes, assorted cheeses, Salamis, Parmesan toasted focaccia and creamy polenta with balsamic mushrooms. See, I told you, everything and more. My favorite thing to do is mix and match ingredients on the toasted focaccia pieces.
BLDG 5, 2805 Kalurah St, Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Charbroiled pork banh mi at Little Saigon
The banh mi, in its simplest explanation, is a Vietnamese-style po-boy. You can find banh mi at many Vietnamese places across Baton Rouge. At Little Saigon, they offer two choices of meats: charbroiled pork or chicken. The bread is crispy-chewy on the outside and soft on the inside, as it should be.
Tucked inside the buttered bread are tender pieces of charbroiled pork and layers of cucumbers, carrots, onions, cilantro and sliced jalapeños. The result is bite after bite of flavor and spice. And at $7, it’s a filling bargain.
Little Saigon, 11224 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Butter chicken and the onion dosa at Bay Leaf
In all honesty, it's the best crepe I've had since a cool night in Paris when my family and I were walking across Ile Saint-Louis and we stopped at a crepe stand and the proprietor told me the lemon crepe was the best thing around. This onion dosa almost compares, and I can't go to Bay Leaf without ordering one. It's an enormous crepe and they fold it different ways every time I go, but however they fold it, it's super-crispy and delicious!
The crunchy onions and scrumptious side sauces are the perfect complement to the amazing South Indian crepe, which compares to any I've ever tried any place else, including Paris.
The onion dosa pairs well with the butter chicken, which is a type of curry made with a spiced tomato and butter sauce. The dish has a rich texture, and the tomato-based sauce is surprising for a first-timer, but mouthwatering nonetheless.
Bay Leaf, 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. (Jan Risher and Lauren Cheramie, features)
Frisco tacos at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
While Mestizo focuses on blending the flavors of Mexico and Louisiana, their tacos are tasty enough to win over the hearts (and stomachs) of most, including die-hard "real taco" eaters.
The Frisco tacos include three grilled skirt steak tacos dressed with sautéed onions, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and avocado with a side of chimichurri sauce (a personal favorite).
Mestizo is located at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Jan Risher, features editor)
The Caterpillar Roll at Umami Japanese Bistro
I have two daughters, 24 and 20. They agree on very little. They also question my judgment about nearly everything. I am happy to report that the Caterpillar Roll at Umami, priced at $14, has united us. The three of us agree that the sushi roll made of barbecue eel, snow crab, tempura flakes and topped with avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds is a thing of beauty. We eat it in silence, reverence really — broaching on a spiritual experience.
Yes, there are two rolls in this photograph. The truth is I don't even remember what the other one is called. As my 20-year-old daughter said, "I mean, it's good sushi, but it doesn't hold a candle to the Caterpillar."
$14 is a small price to pay for family accord.
Umami Japanese Bistro, 3930 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. through 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Wisconsin Cheese Curds from Overpass Merchant
“Is the chef from Wisconsin?” I asked the bartender at Overpass Merchant. “Nope, he just went there once and really liked the cheese.”
You have to understand that words like that are irresistible to a Wisconsinite’s ears. We in the Dairy State are obsessively, aggressively, proud of our cheese. Wisconsin cheese routinely wins more awards than any other state or country, as anyone in the state will find an excuse to bring up at any time.
The batter, made of “flour, baking soda and magic,” is light and not too crunchy (often a downfall). The use of aged cheddar from Ellsworth Creamery in Menomonie, Wisconsin, gives them the right amount of sharpness and stretch. The side of buttermilk ranch — the only dip you should ever serve with cheese curds — sealed the deal. For a Midwesterner in the South, these perfectly executed cheese curds are a treat.
Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. (Rebecca Holland, staff writer)
Parrilla de pollo at Café Habana City in Lafayette
When I walk in to Cafe Habana City, the waiter looks at me, nods and automatically knows my order — it's been that way for 15 years. In my early days going there, I experimented and ordered a variety of dishes. Yes, their Cuban sandwich is wonderful. The ropa vieja is great. I love their mariposas.
However, when it comes to an entrée, there is only one dish for me — the Parrilla de pollo, with the caveat that it is ordered exactly as follows: with white rice, black beans, maduritos and extra citrus sauce. Once it arrives, I spoon the beans over the rice (smushed down a bit) and pour the citrus sauce over the chicken. The perfect bite is a tiny bit of everything on the plate. It's a tangy, sweet, flavorful mixture of textures all at once, and I love it.
Café Habana City, 911 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Big-Z lamb burger at Zorba's Greek Bistro
Zorba's, a Greek restaurant "with a modern twist," is a popular lunch spot with fresh ingredients and sizable portions to boot.
The Big-Z lamb burger, which is topped with tzatziki and grilled onions, comes with feta cheese fries and a salad on the side. It's a lot — if you can finish it in one sitting, you're a whole lot more dedicated than I — but delicious, with the lamb tasting lean and the feta portion generous.
Zorba's Greek Bistro, 5713 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p. m to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday; and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday (Jack Barlow, features writer)