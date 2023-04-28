The River Road African Museum presents Gospel in the Park from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Jambalaya Park, 120 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
The day will be filled with gospel music, food, crafts and community. For more information, visit africanamericanmuseum.com.
Mike Vaughn Ministries gospel concert
Mike Vaughn Ministries will host a night of anointed Southern and country-style gospel music on Friday, May 5, at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing will start at 6:30 p.m. Vaughn will open the concert and at 7:30 p.m., special guest Danny Ray Bishop (The Piano Man) from Calico Rock, Alabama, will perform.
The concert is free, but a love offering will be received. There will also be a cake walk and a concession stand selling hot dogs and desserts.
For more info, call (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Glowing in Faith's spiritual reflection
Glowing In Grace Ministries presents Glowing In Faith Life Group. The purpose of the group is to empower and encourage personal, professional and spiritual development in the body of believers.
The event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.