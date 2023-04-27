The estate sale of Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco and Raymond "Coach" Blanco started at 9 a.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday afternoon at their Lafayette home in Bendel Gardens.
Pilar Blanco Eble, the youngest daughter of the Blancos, says the sale items represent only about "10% of everything she kept" and are only "the tip of the iceberg." The vast majority of items are going to the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Policy Center at the University of Louisiana Lafayette and the New Iberia Teche Museum.
Eble says the bigger story is how her mother treasured all these things through the years.
"She had paper — every note anyone ever sent her, including all the letters people wrote her when my brother died," she said. "It was all very organized. She had every canceled check since 1979, every water bill since 1979, every receipt."
Never fear, the estate sale does not include all the ephemera of canceled checks and water bills, which were thrown away.
Eble's brother, Raymond Blanco Jr., is the executor of their parents' estate.
"I had to make some decisions," Blanco said. "We are a large family with five children and lots of adult grandchildren. Aside from the historical items that are going to museums, we went through and took every conceivable item we could put in our homes."
Blanco, who works in health and safety and lives in Atlanta, said all items of historical merit that haven't already been delivered to other museums, including letters from an array of presidents and other notables, are stored in climate-secured storage awaiting the completion of the Policy Center in Lafayette, where they will be housed.
"The thing people have to understand about her is that she truly appreciated everything that was handed to her. If she was in Mansura, Louisiana, in 1997 and they gave her a shirt and a poster, she wrote on it what it was, who gave it to her on what occasion and she put it in a box," Blanco said. "That box went on a shelf with other boxes until that room was filled."
Blanco says his mom was meticulous in keeping things that mattered. When he opened one of the hundreds of boxes of memorabilia, he found all of the news articles from the time his brother, Ben Blanco, was killed in a shipyard accident in 1997. In the mix of news articles, he found the handwritten eulogy his mother wrote and delivered for his brother.
"I don't shy away from those emotions. I lean into them. I was sitting there reading it, 25 years later, in her voice," he said. "It was like losing my breath in grief — and at that moment, a friend sent me a text message that they were having a crawfish boil and did I want to join them. I walked right over two houses down from my parents' home and was surrounded by people I knew. I was so grateful for that text."
Blanco describes the experience of preparing for the estate sale as "daunting," adding that a team of six people have worked for six weeks preparing, organizing and categorizing the items and giving the family a chance to review again.
Metaphorically, he added that the family has "poached the crawfish kettle and pulled all the crawfish. Then we went back and got the potatoes and corn."
He said the family deliberately decided not to overprice the items so that people who want a small memento from Kathleen Blanco could have it. Additionally, many of her clothes, especially suits, have been donated to organizations that provide clothing for women who are preparing for interviews or new jobs.
"She cared for the people who gave her those items and honored those relationships," Eble said. "It's the same way she parented us, giving people the utmost value of who they are."